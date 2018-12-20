  • search
    1 killed, 2 wounded in a shooting at Walgreens in Oklahoma

    By
    |

    Oklahoma, Dec 20: At least one person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a Walgreens in Oklahoma on Thursday.

    Representative image

    According to Associated Press, the dispute erupted Wednesday at the photo counter and both the customer and the clerk pulled handguns and fired at each other.

    The clerk was not hurt but another employee was shot and hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening. Bean says another customer was shot in the leg and also hospitalized, and that the person's condition was not immediately known.

