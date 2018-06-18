1 killed, 2 injured in shoot out at Walmart in Washington

A gunman has been killed after wounding two people at a Walmart in Washington on Sunday night. A gunman injured a teen and shot a man in a pair of carjacking attempts, before being killed by a bystander outside a Washington state Walmart store.

According to reports, the incident at the Walmart in Tumwater happened about 5 p.m. A witness told US media that people were in line when they heard gunfire in the store. Witnesses told other media that they were inside the store and heard shots.

More details awaited.

