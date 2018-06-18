English

1 killed, 2 injured in shoot out at Walmart in Washington

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A gunman has been killed after wounding two people at a Walmart in Washington on Sunday night. A gunman injured a teen and shot a man in a pair of carjacking attempts, before being killed by a bystander outside a Washington state Walmart store.

    1 killed, 2 injured in shoot out at Walmart in Washington

    According to reports, the incident at the Walmart in Tumwater happened about 5 p.m. A witness told US media that people were in line when they heard gunfire in the store. Witnesses told other media that they were inside the store and heard shots.

    More details awaited.

    Read more about:

    usa walmart washington shoot out

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue