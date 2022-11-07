YouTube
    Caught on cam: Drunk women beat up another lady in Indore

    Indore, Nov 07: Four women were caught beating another young lady on a busy road in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The clip of the incident has now gone viral.

    In the viral video, four women are seen mercilessly beating and abusing another woman. The incident occurred around 1 am on November 4 and the clip went viral on social media on Monday, according to a report in ANI.

    Reportedly, the accused were drunk when the incident occurred. To everyone's surprise, the onlookers remained mute spectator and did not stop the four women from attacking the victim.

    Four girls were booked for allegedly assaulting the woman, works as a salesman in a pesticide shop at Dhenu market in the district, at LIG intersection, MIG police station in-charge Ajay Verma told the news agency.

    Megha Malviya, Tina Soni, Poonam Ahirwar and one more girl assaulted without a reason, the victim said in a complaint.

    A case has been registered against them under various sections of IPC, including 294 (Obscene acts), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

    Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 17:50 [IST]
    X