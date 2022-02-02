Zydus commences supplies of COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to Centre

Each dose of Covishield, Covaxin likely to be capped at Rs 275 upon market approval

New Delhi, Feb 02: Pharma major Zydus Cadila has started the supply of the first consignment of its COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, to the government of India, the company said on Wednesday.

The Ahmedabad-based pharma company is also planning to make the vaccine available in the private market.

ZyCoV-D the world's first Plasmid DNA Vaccine for COVID-19. ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine which will be administered first on day zero, day 28th and then on the 56th day.

ZyCoV-D, is a needle-free vaccine administered using The PharmaJet® a needle free applicator, which ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery.

This is for the first time that a technologically advanced vaccine has been successfully developed on the Plasmid DNA platform for human use. The platform because of its rapid plug and play technology can be easily adapted to deal with mutations in the virus, such as those already occurring. The company plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses of ZyCoV-D annually.

The indigenously developed world's first DNA-based needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D received emergency use authorisation from the drug regulator on August 20, making it the first vaccine to be administered to those aged 12 years and above.

That pharma jet injector can be used for administering around 20,000 doses. "The jet applicator helps the vaccine fluid to penetrate the skin to enter cells of the recipient."

The government is currently procuring two other vaccines -- Covishield at Rs 205 per dose and Covaxin at Rs 215 per dose -- for the national COVID-19 immunisation programme.

Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, these are two-dose regimens.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 10:39 [IST]