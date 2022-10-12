YouTube
    Zuckerberg down by 119 million: Why are Facebook users losing followers

    New Delhi, Oct 12: Several users of Meta's Facebook are complaining losing majority of their followers on the social media platform due to unknown reasons.

    Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has lost over 119 million followers which has brought down his follower count to below 10,000.

    Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg

    "Facebook created a tsunami that wiped away my almost 900,000 followers and left only 9000 something on the shore. I kind of like Facebook's comedy," exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen tweeted, according to news agency PTI.

    When contacted, a Meta spokesperson said, "We're aware that some people are seeing inconsistent follower count on their Facebook profiles. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 16:22 [IST]
    X