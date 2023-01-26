Zelensky's officials swindle aid money

oi-Deepak Tiwari

The US authorities said that they know how Ukraine has been fooling them. Despite the fact that they don't have evidence of Western funds being misused, they vowed to do rigorous monitoring.

New Delhi, Jan 26: The Ukraine war has brought misery and strife for a lot of people on the ground but Zelenskyy government officials have made a lot of money from the financial aid offered to it by its allies. It's not yet known how much role Zelenskyy himself has as the reports have started flowing in. This war appears to have brought in fortunes for the corrupt Ukrainian government.

Interestingly, Zelenskyy is now trying to save his face by acting against the corrupt officials in his government. It is doubtful if he was really unaware of what exactly was happening around him all these months. The reports claim that after knowing all the scandalous stories the United States vowed to tightly monitor how Ukraine spends billions of dollars of aid.

There is hardly any doubt that the corruption was going on for several months. This report from earlier last year shows that Ukraine mismanaged the allotted funds from the US. The reports were then published that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had dismissed senior officials. The second episode will further damage the image of the Zelenskiy government.

Ukraine's history replete with rampant corruption and shaky governance

It's not the Ukrainian government that has come to public eye for its corruption. It has a track record of corruption that goes deeper than the issue at hand. Now it appears the Ukrainian government just milked the war with Russia as a reason to get foreign aid. It's quite similar to what Pakistan did to the US in the name of fighting against terrorism.

Now that the US authorities know how Ukraine has been fooling them, they claim that despite the fact that they don't have evidence of western funds being misused, they will do rigorous monitoring. The US will now ensure American assistance was not diverted or siphoned off for the purposes other than what they are intended to.

Russia warns EU on arms supply to Ukraine

The corruption scandal surrounding illicit payments to deputy ministers have brought disgrace to the war efforts. Additionally, the over-inflated military contracts just show the systemic issues in the Ukrainian governance model. Not just that five regional governors but four deputy ministers and two heads of a government agency have been removed.

Apart from swindling of American aid, some corrupt Ukrainians have started selling the weaponry that was offered to them to warlords in Africa. This fact also validates the notion that Ukraine is not sincere about the war against Russia but wants to utilize it to receive aid and weapons that are then sold to shady markets in Africa.

Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 15:28 [IST]