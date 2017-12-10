Zaira Wasim case: Have submitted report to DGCA, says Vistara on alleged molestation

Vistara airlines on Sunday said that they have submitted initial incident report to the DGCA in connection with Zaira Wasim case.

Vistara said,''We have submitted an initial incident report to the DGCA, and have also submitted all necessary details to the Police. Members of our senior management have flown to Mumbai to meet Ms. Zaira Wasim and assist in the investigation process.''

Earlier, Wasim had said she was molested on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai last night by a passenger who was sitting right behind her.

The actor posted a video on the social media platform a little after midnight in which she narrated the harrowing incident onboard the Air Vistara flight, tears rolling down her cheeks.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned the alleged on board harassment of Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim and took suo moto cognisance of the matter.

OneIndia News