YS Sharmila's protest march stopped, cops tow away vehicle with her inside it

India

pti-PTI

Hyderabad, Nov 29: YSR Telangana Party founder Y S Sharmila was on Tuesday stopped by police here when she along with party workers was marching towards Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's official residence complex-cum-camp office in protest against the alleged attack on her and her party activists by the ruling TRS cadre.

Condemning the alleged attack during the state-wide padayatra called 'Praja Prasthanam' taken up by her in Warangal district on Monday, the YSR Telangana Party chief marched towards the Chief Minister's camp office.

TV visuals showed during the march, she got inside a vehicle, (windowpanes of which were damaged) and was driving it, but was stopped by police.

After she refused to come out of it, police brought a crane and towed away the vehicle as she sat inside. Some party supporters were also whisked away by police.

Sharmila was later taken to SR Nagar police station. Vehicular movement on the road on which the YSR Telangana Party leader and workers were marching was disrupted for some time. Mild tension prevailed in Warangal district on Monday after a caravan being used by Sharmila as part of her ongoing state-wide padayatra was attacked and set on fire besides damage to windowpanes of one vehicle.

In view of the law and order situation, police had stopped Sharmila and she was told to return and sent back to Hyderabad with police escort. Protesting the remarks of Sharmila against TRS MLA from Narsampet, the ruling party activists gathered in large numbers and in order to prevent any law and order situation, police dispersed both the TRS workers and YSR Telangana Party workers.

The YSR Telangana party leader alleged that the caravan Sharmila is using to rest during her ongoing padayatra was attacked and torched by members of the ruling TRS. Sharmila, daughter of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of current AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, undertook the foot march which has till date, crossed the 3,500 km mark, spreading across 75 Assembly segments in Telangana, the party said.