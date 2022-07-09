YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast arrested for celebrating birthday in Noida Metro

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 9: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' was arrested by the cops after his followers gathered in big numbers at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida on Saturday to celebrate his birthday.

Taneja had booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday and his wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations. Hence, thousands of his followers gathered to celebrate his birthday.

Noida Sector 49 Police rushed to the spot and handled the situation.

The YouTuber was booked for allegedly violating section 144 of the CrPC which is in force in Noida and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Earlier in the day, Taneja's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, told her fans that she will meet them at about meeting at 1.30 pm for a birthday celebration. An earlier Instagram story on Ritu's account also said: "We will be restricted by maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC! Lekin sabse mileage zaroor!."

However, hours later, another post on the Instagram story informed that celebrations were being cancelled "due to some personal issues".

Gaurav Taneja is a popular YouTuber who has over millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels-- 'Flying Beast', 'Fit Muscle TV' and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa'. He is known for his fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams.

The YouTuber, who is a Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, is currently pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.