YouTube channel of Sansad TV compromised says channel

New Delhi, Feb 15: Sansad TV which broadcasts the live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha said that its YouTube channel was compromised by scammers. It also said that YouTube was working on fixing the security threat.

YouTube channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorised activities by some seamsters on February 15 including live streaming on this channel.

Also the channel name was changed to Elthereum by the attacker. However Sansad TV's social media team promptly worked on it and got the channel restored early by morning around 0345 hours.

The YouTube channel of Sansad TV was compromised by some scamsters on Feb 15, 2022. Youtube is addressing the security threat and the issue will be resolved asap. pic.twitter.com/k1DI7HmZTh — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) February 15, 2022

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, the nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents in India has also reported the above incident and alerted Sansad TV, a release said. However later on YouTune has started fixing the security threats permanently and it shall be restored ASAP, Sansad TV said in a release.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 14:01 [IST]