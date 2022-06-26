What PM Modi said in 89th Episode of Mann Ki Baat? Here is his Full Speech

'Attempts were made to crush democracy during Emergency': PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat address

New Delhi, Jun 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday began his monthly Mann Ki Baat address by talking about the dark chapter in India's history- the Emergency, which was imposed in 1975. He applauded all those who resisted the Emergency and says that it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi recalled the Emergency imposed by the then Indira Gandhi-led government and said all rights were "snatched away" during that time. Emergency was announced in the country on June 25, 1975 when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, and was lifted on March 21, 1977.

"Today, when the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence, we must not forget the dark period of Emergency. Amrit Mahotsav not only tells us stories of Independence from Foreign rule but also tells us the journey of 75 years of Independence," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Mann Ki Baat.

"I want to ask a question to the youth of the country, do you know when your parents were of your age once, even their right to life was snatched? This had happened in the month of June 1975, when an Emergency was imposed," the PM said.

"During that period, all the rights of the citizens were taken away. Among these rights, was the right to life and personal liberty to citizens guaranteed under article 21 of the Constitution. At that time, attempts were made to crush democracy in India," he added.

"The country's courts, every constitutional institution, the press everything was brought under control. Censorship was so stringent that nothing could be published without approval," the prime minister added.

"I remember, when famous singer Kishore Kumar ji refused to praise the government, he was banned, he was not allowed on radio," the prime minister said. Despite several attempts, thousands of arrests and atrocities on millions, the faith of Indians in democracy could not be shaken, he asserted.

The prime minister also spoke about interesting strides in India's space sector.

"Before 2019, StartUps in the space sector were not common. In the last 3 years, things have changed and our youth have shown great innovative skills."

"Dhruva Space, another Start-Up of Hyderabad, is working on High Technology Solar Panels for Satellite Deployer and Satellites. I also met Tanveer Ahmed of Digantara, another space start-up who is trying to map waste in space," PM Modi said.

"Neha, the founder of Astrome, a space start-up in Bangalore, is working on an amazing idea. These start-ups are making such flat antennas which will not only be small, but their cost will also be very less. Demand for this technology can be all over the world," PM Modi mentioned.

"In the program of In-Space, I also met Tanvi Patel, a school student of Mehsana. She is working on a very small satellite, which is going to be launched into space in the next few months. Tanvi explained her project to me in Gujarati," he added.