Youthistaan and People News Chronicle exploring Entertainment Industry

By Anuj Cariappa

Today people depend on the press on being informed of what's happening. People News Chronicle and Youthistaan is something very much more than a mere purveyor of the news; it is also a store-house of current information, an instrument of public criticism, a creator of public opinion. Both of the organisation, People News Chronicle and Youthistaan are working together to make a good mark and hold the top position on online news space.

Youthistaan was made live in year 2017 while People News Chronicle came after 3 years of hard work and now People News Chronicle & Youthistaan staff's are segregated into two divisions; the editorial team and the distribution team. In an article of Columbia Journalism Review, the segregation was explained as the result of caution associated with the "credibility of digital media" prevalent among the former print media journalists who constituted the editorial team of the new publication. The distribution team of the publication is staffed with analysts of social media and search result algorithm who manage the distribution assets of the publication.

People News Chronicle will feature extra content and information about Hollywood TV shows and movies while Youthistaan includes exclusive interviews, cast breakdowns, information about content that's popular on the social media, a trending news section, details about upcoming shows, an explore section and more in India. People News Chronicle is for global readers while Youthistaan is for Indian readers only.

Founder Shivam Bangwal shares that soon we are going to hire more people to our team to provide news at the earliest. Both of the websites, Youthistaan and People News Chronicle are now accessible around the globe but is currently only available in English. It's unknown if they plans to launch the website in more languages.

Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 16:23 [IST]