    Youth sets 17-year old girl ablaze in Kochi for rejecting his proposal, both die

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Kochi, Oct 10: A 17-year old girl died after she was allegedly set ablaze by a man at her house early on Thursday near here, police said. The youth who professed love for her allegedly committed the crime after she spurned his proposal.

    Representational Image

    The accused, identified as Midhun from North Paravu, also died after he was engulfed by the fire, police said. The incident occurred at Athani in Kakkanad under Info Park police station limit here. Midhun poured petrol on the Class XII student and set her on fire, police said, adding they suspect he embraced the girl after setting her ablaze to kill himself.

    The girl's father, identified as Shalan, suffered burn injuries when he tried to shield his daughter from the accused and has been admitted to a hospital here. According to police, Midhun reached the residence of the girl at around 12.15 am and when Shalan opened the door, Midhun demanded to see her. He poured petrol on the girl and set her ablaze when she came out of her room.

    Police rushed to the spot after being informed by the neighbours. Doctors declared both as dead soon after they were taken to the hospital. Thrikkakara MLA P T Thomas who visited the residence of the victim condemned the incident and demanded a thorough probe into it.

