Your SBI account may be blocked if not linked with Aadhaar by Dec

Are you an account holder in State Bank of India (SBI), here are details about the latest tweet by the country's largest lender.

SBI has recently tweeted that "Avail benefits of the digital life. Simply link your Aadhaar number with your bank account."

It further said, "In terms of amended PML rules dated 1st June 2017, all existing customers are requested to submit Aadhaar number by 31st December 2017, failing which the account shall cease to be operational till the time Aadhaar number is submitted."

Bank also mentioned the channels through which one can link Aadhar number to his/her bank account. They are Internet banking, State Bank Anywhere (Mobile App), ATMs and bank branches.

The government has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar card to your bank account. According to the new rules, all existing bank account holders have to link their bank account to their Aadhaar within December 31, 2017.

SBI has made the whole process easier for its customers as they can link their account via various channels like SMS, internet banking, ATMs or an SBI branch. Here is a guide:

Internet banking

An SBI internet banking user can log into www.onlinesbi.com and access the link 'Link your Aadhaar number' under 'My Accounts', appearing on the left panel of the screen.

On clicking the above link, one will be directed to a screen where one needs to select the account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on Submit.

The last 2 digits of the registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to the customer.

Status of mapping will be sent to the customer's registered mobile number.

SMS

If the mobile number is registered with SBI, then one can send an SMS to 567676 in the following format UIDAadhaar numberAccount number.

If the mobile number is not registered or in case the Aadhaar is already linked to the account, an SMS reply will be sent.

If the mobile number is already registered with the bank, you will receive an SMS confirmation of the seeding request.

The Aadhaar number will be verified by the bank with UIDAI. In case it fails verification, an SMS will be sent to contact any SBI branch along with Aadhaar number or e-Aadhaar.

SBI Branch

An SBI customer can visit any branch with a copy of Aadhaar number or e-Aadhaar for linking.

At the branch, a Letter of Request will be obtained from the customer along with a photocopy of the Aadhaar letter.

After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch. An SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number of the customer regarding the status of the linking.

ATM channel

You can access any of SBI ATMs and seed your Aadhaar with your bank account.

After swiping the ATM card and entering your PIN, Select the menu 'Service - Registrations'

In this menu, select Aadhaar Registration (or Inquiry as per your need)

You can now select the Account type (Savings/Checking) after which you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number. You will be prompted to re-enter the same.

OneIndia News