Your one stop guide to managing COVID-19 at home

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Amidst the fast evolving situation due to COVID-19, a global coalition of volunteers, including scientists, clinicians, engineers, policy-makers, epidemiologists, community organisers and industrial partners, ignited into collective action.

IndiaCOVIDSOS has some great tips on managing COVID-19 at home. You can download a high-resolution PNG/PDF in the language of your choice. You can find the direct link to download the same.

Managing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) at home for adults: https://www.indiacovidsos.org/home-care/covid-management-at-home