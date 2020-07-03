Your bravery a message to world about India’s strength: PM Modi tells soldiers in Ladakh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saluted the soldiers facing Chinese troops in Ladakh as he addressed the forces during a surprise visit.

Addressing the soldiers in Nimmoo, PM Modi said: "The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India's strength."

The remarks came as a clear and stern message to China which has been resorting to aggression along the Line of Actual Control, trying to disrupt the status quo at the disputed areas, particularly in eastern Ladakh.

PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash

Paying tributes to the soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley clash, PM Modi said: "Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today."

"The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country. Bharat Mata's enemies have seen your fire and fury," the prime minister added.

He said that vision of "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" is strengthened by the bravery and valour of the soldiers. "Atmanirbhar Bharat ka sankalp aapke ke tyaag, balidaan , pursharth ke karan aur bhi mazboot hota hai," the prime minister said.

Earlier today, the prime minister reviewed the security situation along the Line of Actual Control and also interacted with the soldiers.