IPS officers row: Mamata tears into Centre says won’t allow proxy control of Bengal govt

Next CBI chief: Profiles of the three short-listed IPS officers

You will never guess what airport security found inside this IPS officer’s bag

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 17: Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra has taken Twitter by storm after sharing what the security at the airport found inside his bag.

Bother, the Transport Commissioner of Odisha revealed that the picture was taken at the Jaipur airport, where security officials had asked him to open his hand baggage for further inspection. This was because the security cameras had picked up something unusual inside his bag.

The security staff opened the bag and found the bag filled with fresh peas that were purchased at Rs 40 a kilogram. "Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag," the officer said in a tweet while sharing the image.

Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag 😐 pic.twitter.com/kxJUB5S3HZ — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) March 16, 2022

The image has gone viral with over 48,000 limes and scores reactions. This led to a reaction from IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared his own experience of carrying vegetables on a flight.

Last time when I was coming back from Home, I paid Rs. 2,000 to @IndiGo6E guys for ‘लौकी’ & ‘बैगन’ at Airport. — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) March 16, 2022

Indian Forest Service Officer, Parveen Kaswan in a lighthearted tweeted wonder if this amounted to Mutter (peas) smuggling. One more user punned, I hope the incident concluded peas-fully.

Mutter smuggling !! — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2022

Hope it didn't affect your peas of mind — Dakhni (@DakhniTweets) March 16, 2022

What's the matar here? 😳 — Murga Ghalib (@murgaghalib) March 16, 2022

‘Mutter’ of grave concern 😀 — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) March 16, 2022

Hope the incident concluded peas-fully. — Anshul Dixit (@anshuld90) March 16, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 16:20 [IST]