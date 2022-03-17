YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 17: Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra has taken Twitter by storm after sharing what the security at the airport found inside his bag.

    Bother, the Transport Commissioner of Odisha revealed that the picture was taken at the Jaipur airport, where security officials had asked him to open his hand baggage for further inspection. This was because the security cameras had picked up something unusual inside his bag.

    You will never guess what airport security found inside this IPS officer’s bag

    The security staff opened the bag and found the bag filled with fresh peas that were purchased at Rs 40 a kilogram. "Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag," the officer said in a tweet while sharing the image.

    The image has gone viral with over 48,000 limes and scores reactions. This led to a reaction from IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared his own experience of carrying vegetables on a flight.

    Indian Forest Service Officer, Parveen Kaswan in a lighthearted tweeted wonder if this amounted to Mutter (peas) smuggling. One more user punned, I hope the incident concluded peas-fully.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 16:20 [IST]
    X