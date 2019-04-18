You threatened Mamata Banerjee, now show guts and face trial: SC to BJP youth leader

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 18: If you can put a bounty on the Chief Minister's head, then have the guts to face trial, the Supreme Court told a BJP youth wing leader. The strong observations were made by the court while hearing a plea by Yogesh Varshney, who had allegedly put a bounty on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    Varshney had sought a stay on the prosecution, following which a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi made the observations.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    The Bench also refused to entertain his plea to transfer all FIRs to one court. If you have the guts to threaten someone, then have the guts to face charges too, the Bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said.

    Phase 2 of polling will decide on how the opposition shapes up against BJP

    You threaten a constitutional authority, put a bounty on her head and then want us to help you, the court said. The Bench also told the lawyer not to further argue the matter, if he did not wish the court to issue more adverse remarks.

    In April 2017, Varshney while hitting out at police action during a rally held to mark Hanuman Jayanti had put out a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who brought the head of Mamata Banerjee.

