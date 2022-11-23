You look like Saddam Hussein: Assam CM mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'Yatra' look

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

Ahmedabad, Nov 23: Assam's chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra's bearded look and said that his changed looks make him look like Saddam Hussein, the former Iraqi dictator.

The Assam chief minister said, "If he (Rahul Gandhi) wanted to change his looks, why did not he choose to look like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or Jawaharlal Nehru? Even Gandhi ji's look would have been better, but why he is he changing his face to look like Saddam Hussein now?" addressing a campaign rally in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The Assam BJP leader also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that he is visiting places where there are no elections.

Earlier also, Sarma had attacked Rahul Gandhi and said, "If there's a cricket match in Guwahati, he will be in Gujarat. He will carry a bat & pad in Gujarat too, he will keep getting ready but won't come to the field."

Actors paid to walk with Rahul Gandhi during Yatra, claims BJP; Cong says 'bogus'

Congress leaders hit back

In response to Sarma's remarks, the Congress leaders came down heavily on the Assam CM.

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said, "You (Assam CM) just want a headline and you get that only when you take Rahul Gandhi's name. Himanta Biswa Sarma can say anything. He can go to any level for power. We don't pay attention to such statement," ANI quoted him as saying.

Another Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, "He is the same person who used to praise Rahul Gandhi, and now he is giving such shameful statements and comparing Rahul Gandhi with Saddam Hussein."

He also added, "People like Sarma are criminals and he will never become the Chief Minister again. BJP must learn from Rahul Gandhi. India is in his DNA, and he considers the national flag his religion."

(With inputs from ANI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 17:11 [IST]