‘You have strangulated the entire city, blocked highways’: Supreme Court pulls up farmer group

New Delhi, Oct 01: Supreme Court on Friday pulled up farmers' group protesting the three agricultural laws saying they have "strangulated the entire city (Delhi) and blocked highways".

The apex court said protesting farmers are obstructing traffic, blocking trains and national highways.

"You have strangulated the entire city, now you want to come inside the city. The residents around, are they happy with the protest? This business should stop," a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar said.

A farmers' body, which is protesting against the three farm laws passed last year, has approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to the concerned authorities to allow it to stage 'Satyagrah' at the Jantar Mantar here.

The petition filed by 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', a body of farmers and agriculturists, and its president has said that representation made by them to the concerned authority to permit them to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar has been rejected.

The farmers are protesting against the passage of three laws, The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

Initially, the protests started from Punjab in November last year and later spread mainly to Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.