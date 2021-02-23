You have ability to move things from patterns to patents: PM Modi IIT Kharagpur convention

'Delhi now not far from Dispur, it's at your doorstep': PM Modi in Assam

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 23: Prime Minister Narendra speaking at the IIT Kharagpur convention said that the students represent the aspirations of 130 crore people of India.

As an engineer you have the ability to move things from patterns to patents. You have the vision to see subjects in more detail, the PM also said.

We are witnessing a new ecosystem in start up, innovation and research areas. We have to work today to get results in the next 10 years, the PM also said. There is no scope for hurry in the field of technology. A technological failure always leads to a new innovation, PM Modi also said.

The situation of 21st century India has changed, needs have changed and aspirations have also changed. Now IITs need to be taken to the next level in the case of Institutes of Indigenous Technologies, not just Indian Institutes of Technology. When the world was fighting climate change, India started work on the International Solar Alliance. Today, several nations are working closely with India on promoting solar energy, the PM also said.

You may not get complete success in the innovation you are working on. But that failure of yours will also be considered a success because you will learn something from it as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said.

Remember self awareness, self confidence and selflessness. You should recognise your potential and move forward and move ahead with complete confidence and selflessness, the PM further added.

India is focused on developing infrastructure for better and quick disaster management. We launched the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure to promote the resilience of infrastructure systems to disaster risks, PM Modi also said.

Every scientist has learned a new way of experiencing failure. Failure can lead to new roads of success, the PM also said.

The PM also said that now is the time to work towards the futuristic solutions of health technology. Be it the internet of things or modern construction technology, IIT Kharagpur is doing a commendable job.

Your software solutions are also useful in the fight against COVID-19.

India is completing its 75th year of independence this year. We should promote 75 innovations or products that IIT Kharagpur has given to us, the PM also said.

The government has freed Map and Geospatial data. This step will give a lot of strength to the tech start-up eco-system. This step will also intensify the AtmaNirbharBharat campaign. The move will provide new freedom to young startups and innovators of the country, the PM said.

You need to focus on your future after graduating from this institute. While keeping an eye on the present you also have to look after the future of our nation, the PM said.