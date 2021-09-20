'You don't have to tell your side of the story, time will': Sonu Sood on IT survey

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Income Tax department recently conducted IT raids at Sonu Sood residence as the officials found discrepancy and manipulation of income during their searches at various places. Sonu Sood has now reacted to the IT raids for the first time.

"I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy, the actor said in a statement.

“सख्त राहों में भी आसान सफर लगता है,

हर हिंदुस्तानी की दुआओं का असर लगता है” 💕 pic.twitter.com/0HRhnpf0sY — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 20, 2021

Sonu Sood said that he has also urged brands to donate his endorsement fees to charities.

He further added that he was not able to help people for a few days as he was attending guests and from now will be back to helping people in need.

The CBDT on Saturday alleged that actor Sonu Sood and his associates evaded tax of Rs 20 crore and claimed that after the Income Tax Department raided him and a linked Lucknow-based infrastructure group it was found that he routed his "unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities".

It also accused Sood of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad.

The department had launched searches against the 48-year-old actor and the Lucknow-based group of industries involved in infrastructure on September 15 and the CBDT said the action was continuing.

Evidence of unaccounted cash expenses, unaccounted sale of scrap and digital data evidencing unaccounted cash transactions has also been found.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 11:05 [IST]