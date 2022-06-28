'You are still with Shiv Sena from the heart': Uddhav Thackeray's emotional appeal to rebel MLAs

YouTube
    Mumbai, Jun 28: In a last-ditch effort, Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday has reached out to the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati.

    In an emotional message to the MLAs, he said, "You are still with Shiv Sena from the heart." He also said that he was concerned about them. He said, "You've been locked up for the last few days. Every day new information surfaces. Many of you are still in touch."

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

    ''You have been stuck in Guwahati for the last few days. Every day new information is coming out about you, many of you are also in touch. You are still in Shiv Sena. The family members of some of you MLAs have also contacted me and conveyed their feelings to me. I respect your feelings as the head of Shiv Sena's family. Get rid of the confusion, there will be a definite way out, we will sit together and find a way out of it.''

    ''Don't fall prey to any tall promises. The honor given to you by Shiv Sena cannot be found anywhere. If you come forward and speak, the way will be found. As Shiv Sena party chief and family head, I am still worried about you. Come forward and speak, we will find a way out,'' said Thackeray.

    This is the second emotional appeal Thackeray made to rebels.

    Earlier, Thackeray in his Facebook Live address had offered to step down as the CM and the party president if even one of the disgruntled MLA meets him and tells him. Thereafter, Thackeray left his official residence Varsha and shifted to Matoshree.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 16:59 [IST]
