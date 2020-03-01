‘You are lying, half-knowledge dangerous’: Anurag Thakur denies raising ‘desh ke gaddaron ko’ chant

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 01: Union minister Anurag Thakur, under fire over his alleged hate speech during Delhi Assembly polls, on Sunday said strict action should be taken against those involved violence in the national capital, in which 43 people have lost their lives so far.

He also blamed journalists about lying over his alleged hate speech in the run-up to the Delhi elections and said that they should be 'better informed'.

When questioned about the slogan - "desh ke gaddaron ko..." he raised at a rally in Delhi, Thakur said, "You are lying. You people should first enhance your knowledge. Half-knowledge is dangerous. The matter is sub judice, so I am not commenting further."

When asked to clear the air on the subject, Thakur said he wouldn't comment on the matter as it was sub-judice.

"Strict action should be taken against those involved in the (Delhi) riots. The strength of our country is that people of various faiths coexist and live unitedly contributing towards nation building," he said.

At an election rally in Rithala, Thakur was caught on camera saying "desh ke gaddaron ko (the nation's traitors)", to which the crowd responded by chanting: "...goli maaro s****n ko (shoot them)".

The Delhi High Court is hearing a plea seeking judicial inquiry and registration of FIRs against Thakur and his party colleagues, Parvesh Sahib Singh and Kapil Mishra, for allegedly making provocative statements on anti-CAA protesters. The plea claims that such comments sparked the recent violence in Northeast Delhi that has claimed over 40 lives.