Yogi, Sawant, Singh to continue as CMs: Call on Dhami soon

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 17: The BJP is likely to retain the incumbent chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur. However there is no call as yet taken on the fate of Pushkar Dhami who lost in Khatima, Uttarakhand in the recently concluded assembly elections.

The BJP won the states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand comfortably. Party sources tell OneIndia that there were a few contenders for the post of CM in Goa and Manipur, but the party will go with the incumbent CMs. In the case of Uttar Pradesh there was never any doubt on whether Yogi Adityanath will continue as CM or not.

Pramod Sawant and Biren Singh had both reached Delhi on Wednesday and met with the party's top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh. Dhami on the other hand met with Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda.

Know all about Yogi Adityanath

The formation of the government in these states will take place only after March 20. On the other hand several MPs from Uttarakhand had met with PM Modi and discussed the political situation in the state. A call on who would be the CM of Uttarakhand will taken before the en of this week, the source cited above also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 8:13 [IST]