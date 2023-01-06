Yogi model turns UP into 'Uttam Pradesh'

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "Bulldozer Baba" image has contributed a lot in transforming the State into becoming a major driving force of the country's economy.

Mumbai, Jan 06: When a province is blessed with peace and tranquillity, the ruler or the incumbent government of the day has the opportunity to deliver its best to the people. Which State else this dictum can apply the best to more than UP. The Yogi Adityanath model of governance has certainly turned Uttar Pradesh into "Uttam Pradesh", a vibrant State with the rule of law prevailing all around.

A pip into the past, when the State was ruled by Samajwadi Party (SP), would reveal how things have transformed almost on all fronts. Safety of women was among one of the biggest challenges then as the womenfolk would not dare to venture out even in the day time. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) too, when it came to power, failed to change things if one could put it in a broader dimension in context to the law and order situation and deliverance of justice at the ground level.

But after the saffron-clad Hindu monk taking over the reins, the whole atmosphere in the State has changed to an unimaginable level. A good law and order situation and political stability are the major factors which attract foreign investors and keep the inflow of FDI into the State smooth. Interacting with the media recently, CM Yogi explained how the two factors have ensured inflow of funds into the State and how FDI has increased manifold.

While speaking at the global investor summit at Mumbai last month, Yogi, who has instilled a mortal fear in the minds of the law-breakers, admitted that his "Bulldozer Baba" image has contributed in transforming the environment in the State. "If you expect every person to obey every rule, that is not going to happen at any cost. So, the incumbent administration has to push the system to a point where the maximum possible result can be achieved," he said.

"The establishment has to put the system in place and implement the structure in such a manner that the common people abide by the law of the land and do not dare to violate it at their whims and fancies. It's the foremost duty of every administrator to see the law of land is being upheld at any given point of time. So it is necessary for the leader to play both the roles of being an able administrator as well as that of a facilitator," Yogi added.

"Whatever the opponents may say, the 'bulldozer' is now seen as a symbol of development. The situation is now totally different in the State with the girl coming out for education and better learning. Look at the highways, rail network, air network, telecommunications now in the State which have become a major driving force of the country's economy. If there are unsocial people, then they are to be addressed in a befitting manner. If a structure is built illegally, it must be reduced to dust at any cost. It has got nothing to do with my 'the Baba and his bulldozer' image," he thundered.

The State of Uttar Pradesh has got the largest industrial cluster of small, medium and large enterprises (MSMEs). But at the same time, it has also turned a hub for mega companies like Disney and Fox Studio as they are negotiating with the officials concerned to have their set-ups opened in the State-owned film city at Zewar in Greater Noida. These are the implications of a golden time the State is passing through these days.