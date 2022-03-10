Yogi makes impressive state poll debut

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 10: Yogi Adityanath is comfortably ahead in his home turf of Gorakhpur Urban. Incidentally the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is making his state electoral debut.

    Prior to this, he won the Gorakhpur parliamentary seat five times between 1998 and 2014. Earlier it was said that Yogi would contest from the Ayodhya seat.

    The BJP has already crossed the majority mark in UP and is now leading in 267 seats in the state. The SP is ahead in 121, while the Congress and BJP are at 3 and 6 respectively.

    For now, the picture looks clear and the BJP is all set to go ahead and form the government in UP. This would be a new record as the party has won the state twice in a row.

    The BJP's vote share as of now stands at 42.23 per cent while the Samajwadi Party's share stands at 30.88 per cent. The Congress is putting up a poor show with a vote share of 3.01 per cent, while the BSP's stands at 12.95 per cent.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:55 [IST]
