Yogi in Delhi: Change in guard in UP baseless say sources

New Delhi, June 11: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath's visit to Delhi has triggered speculation that there could be a change in guard in the state. Yogi met with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda today.

Sources in the BJP tell OneIndia that there will not be any change in guard in UP, but the Cabinet would be expanded. The visit by Yogi has nothing to do with the leadership change, the source said.

Many in the BJP are surprised with the speculation about a change in guard. The praise by BJP General Secretary, B L Santhosh on the handling by the UP CM of the COVID-19 crisis is a clear indicator that the party is no mood for any change. Similarly Prime Minster Modi during his address to health workers in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi had spoken about the manner in which the Yogi Adityanath government had handled cases of encephalitis. The Prime Minister gave the example of substantial control of 'encephalitis cases in children' in the Purvanchal region due to active efforts of the UP government and urged the officials and doctors to work with the same sensitivity and vigilance.

Observers say that with just six months remaining for the election exercise to begin in UP, the BJP would not take the risk of changing guard. The party's focus would be entirely on the elections and how to fight it.

During the deliberations apart from the road map for the elections, the UP CM also held discussions on expanding the government. Discussions were also held on more representation for the state in the Union Council of Ministers.

During the meeting between Shah and Yogi, they were joined by Anupriya Patel, the leader of BJP ally Apna Dal. Patel was a minister in the first Modi government, but has failed to find a place in the second term. The party is pushing for her return and also for more representation in the state government.