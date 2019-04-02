Yogi dubs Congress manifesto "bundle of lies", says it reflects 55 years of failure

Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 2: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday came down heavily on the Congress over promises made in its manifesto, and dubbed it as a "bundle of lies".

Adityanath cornered Congress over the issue of national security and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had adopted a policy of "zero tolerance" towards terrorism. Adityanath said during the UPA government's 2004-2014 tenure, several terror attacks were termed "Hindu terror".

Referring to the Pulwama terror attack and the retaliatory air strike by India, at a meeting of BJP's youth workers in Gorakhpur, he said the statements by the opposition parties are helping Pakistan which is highlighting them at the international level.

On the Congress manifesto released earlier in the day, he said, "It is a bundle of lies and the party has expressed its failure over 55 years in its 55-page manifesto."

"Opposition is making negative statements on Pulwama and Balakot and Pakistan is drawing advantage from such remarks by presenting them at the international level in its favour," the chief minister said.

Thousands of soldiers were injured in stone-pelting in Kashmir in this period," he claimed.

"Pakistan used to attack many times and even beheaded our soldier," he said. He said the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party - the two opposition parties which have forged an alliance in Uttar Pradesh - supported the Congress then and "looted" the country.

On Monday evening, he addressed a teachers' conference here, accusing the opposition party workers of being linked to "hooliganism."

He claimed when women see people carrying SP and BSP flags, they ask why are they "flags of 'goondas'."

