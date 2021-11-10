Yogi Adityanath to flag off Kanpur Metro trial run, review Zika situation

Lucknow, Nov 10: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the trial run of Kanpur Metro on Wednesday. The chief minister will also hold a meeting at Kanpur Development Authority auditorium with the district and health officials to review the efforts to deal with Zika virus in the district.

The trial run which was earlier scheduled in the middle of November has been advanced, sources said. Two sets of Metro trains are already parked at the depot, and one of them would be used for trial. Each train has three coaches, said an official. Metro services are expected to be opened for the public on December 31.

In a statement, Adityanath had said some cases of Zika virus have been reported from Kanpur, and proper steps should be taken for the safety and treatment of the affected patients.

He added that cleanliness, sanitisation, fogging and anti-larval spraying should be done continuously. This will prove to be effective in controlling Zika virus and other communicable diseases, he had said.

Kanpur reported its first ever Zika case on October 23 when an IAF warrant officer tested positive for the Zika virus.

What is Zika virus

Zika is spread mostly by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito (Ae. aegypti and Ae. albopictus). These mosquitoes bite during the day and night.Symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle, and joint pain, and headache.

