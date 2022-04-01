YouTube
    Yogi Adityanath stops convoy to make way for ambulance

    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Apr 01: The cavalcade of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stopped and made way for an ambulance here, an official said on Friday.

    Yogi Adityanath

    DCP Traffic Subhash Chandra Shakya on Friday said the incident took place near Raj Bhavan on Thursday, when the chief minister's cavalcade was going from Hazratganj to Bandariyabagh.

    An ambulance was stopped along with other vehicles in order to allow the Chief Minister's cavalcade to pass, he added.

    "As soon as he (Adityanath) saw that an ambulance was stopped to facilitate the movement of his cavalcade, he asked his security men to stop on the roadside and allow the ambulance to go," an official said.

    Bhaskar Singh, a resident of the Madiaon area of Lucknow, who was riding a motorcycle and stopped there, said, "It was a good humanitarian gesture on the part of Chief Minister Yogi. All people waiting for the cavalcade to pass were seen praising him."

    Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 17:12 [IST]
