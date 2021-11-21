Yogi Adityanath’s pic with PM Modi goes viral; Here's how netizens reacted

Uttar Pradesh opinion poll: Who will win next elections? ABP-CVoter survey results are here

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Nov 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday shared a picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that speaks a thousand words about the relationship the two leaders share.

"We have started a journey with a pledge, dedicating our mind and body, to make the sun rise; rise high above the sky and make a new India", Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके

अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके

जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है

अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है

एक भारत नया बनाना है pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

The photos of PM Modi with his hand on Adityanth's shoulder deep in conversation has not only went viral but also drawn opposition criticism. In the picture, the prime minister is on a stroll with his hand on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's shoulder and created quite a buzz.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said, "Moving towards comprehensive victory."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav responded with a verse of his own. "For the sake of the world, it has to be done in politics; unwillingly one has to put a hand over another's shoulder and take a few steps together;" he tweeted.

दुनिया की ख़ातिर, सियासत में कभी यूं भी करना पड़ता है

बेमन से कंधे पर रख हाथ, कुछ क़दम संग चलना पड़ता है — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 21, 2021

