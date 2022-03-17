Yogi Adityanath likely to take oath as UP CM on March 21: Complete guest list for swearing-in-ceremony

Here are the 10 ministers in Yogi's BJP govt who lost in UP polls

New Delhi, Feb 17: Yogi Adityanath may take oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for his second consecutive term on March 21 (Monday), according to reports. There is also a possibility that if PM Modi could not get time to attend the ceremony on March 21, then the date can be changed.

After registering a thumping victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a meeting was held at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the new state cabinet.

According to sources, Yogi Adityanath will take oath as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister on March 21 after 3 PM.

Meanwhile, a list of 200 VVIPs including PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah has been prepeared for the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi government 2.0, reported CNN-News 18.

A look at the high-profile guest list

Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Sonia Gandhi

Akhilesh Yadav

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mayawati

CMs of BJP ruled states

The BJP won 255 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Its allies Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party bagged 12 seats and six seats, respectively.

The Samajwadi Party won 111 seats and its alliance partners Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal got six and eight seats, respectively.