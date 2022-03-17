YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yogi Adityanath likely to take oath as UP CM on March 21: Complete guest list for swearing-in-ceremony

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 17: Yogi Adityanath may take oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for his second consecutive term on March 21 (Monday), according to reports. There is also a possibility that if PM Modi could not get time to attend the ceremony on March 21, then the date can be changed.

    Yogi Adityanath likely to take oath as UP CM on March 21; Here’s the list of probable Ministers

    After registering a thumping victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a meeting was held at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the new state cabinet.

    According to sources, Yogi Adityanath will take oath as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister on March 21 after 3 PM.

    Meanwhile, a list of 200 VVIPs including PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah has been prepeared for the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi government 2.0, reported CNN-News 18.

    A look at the high-profile guest list

    • Rahul Gandhi
    • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
    • Sonia Gandhi
    • Akhilesh Yadav
    • Mulayam Singh Yadav
    • Mayawati
    • CMs of BJP ruled states

    The BJP won 255 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Its allies Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party bagged 12 seats and six seats, respectively.

    The Samajwadi Party won 111 seats and its alliance partners Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal got six and eight seats, respectively.

    More YOGI ADITYANATH News  

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath up election 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X