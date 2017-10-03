Yogi Adityanath in Kerala to fight alleged rise of extremism

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the star attraction at the Bharatiya Janata Party's padayatra in Kerala on Wednesday. Yogi Adityanath will join BJP national president on day two of the padayatra in a sudden change of plans.

While union ministers were expected to take part in the yatra at different intervals, there was no mention of Yogi Adityanath's participation. The status quo seems to have changed given the reception in Kerala for the Jana Raksha Yatra. Sources in the party suggest that the last minute inclusion of Yogi Adityanath was a decision taken by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Staunch RSS follower, a priest himself, Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday will lead the launch against alleged 'rise of extremism', the 'increasing influence of Islamic state in Kerala', 'religious conversions', 'love jihad' among many other topics as part of the yatra. BJP National President Amit Shah who inaugurated the yatra on Tuesday will continue to lead the protests in Kannur- CPI(M)'s bastion- till Thursday.

Union Ministers like Nirmala Sitaraman, Smriti Irani, Ananth Kumar are expected to join the yatra- which will otherwise be led by state unit president Kummannam Rajasekharan- on different days.

OneIndia News