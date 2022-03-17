Name game in Ambedkar Nagar in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP

UP polls: Less than 500 votes decided result in 6 seats

UP man held over objectionable post on CM Adityanath, Mayawati on social media

Yogi 2.0: From Ex-bureaucrats to new faces, See list of probable Ministers likely to get berth in UP cabinet

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Mar 17: After registering a thumping victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a meeting was held at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the new state cabinet.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit's core committee held a six-hour-long meeting on Wednesday to discuss the formation of government in the state.

As per news agency ANI, BJP National President JP Nadda, national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh attended the meeting where names of 36 candidates for UP Legislative council were discussed.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma who were deputy chief ministers in the state government also took part in the meeting.

Discussions were also held on the names of prominent faces who will be invited for the swearing-in ceremony, which, according to sources, is likely to be held after Holi.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

Check list of probables

Keshav Prasad Maurya

Brijesh Pathak

Dinesh Sharma

Swatantra Dev Singh

Jai Pratap Singh

Gopal Tandon

Siddharth Nath Singh

Shrikant Sharma

Surya Pratap Shahi

Bipin Verma

Sandeep Singh Lodhi

Dharampal Lodhi

Bhupendra Chowdhary

Aseem Arun

Rajeshwar Singh

Ramapati Shastri

Satish Mahana

Ashish Patel (Apna Dal)

Sanjay Nishad (Nishad party)

Mohsin Raza

Tejpal Nagar

Virender Singh

Laxmi Narayan

Rajesh Chaudhary

Yogesh Dhama

Baby Rani Maurya

Aseem Arun

GS Dharmesh

Ajit Pal Tyagi

Dayashankar Singh

Kunwar Brajesh Singh

Aditi Singh

Rajeev Singh

Aparna Yadav

Dr Rajeshwar Singh

Pankaj Singh

Suresh Khanna

Anil Kumar Dohre

AK Sharma

Amit Agrawal,

Baby Rani Maurya,

Anjula Mahaur,

Rajesh Tripathi,

Krishna Paswan

Dr Sanjay Nishad

Ashish Singh Patel