Yogi 2.0: From Ex-bureaucrats to new faces, See list of probable Ministers likely to get berth in UP cabinet
Lucknow, Mar 17: After registering a thumping victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a meeting was held at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the new state cabinet.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit's core committee held a six-hour-long meeting on Wednesday to discuss the formation of government in the state.
As per news agency ANI, BJP National President JP Nadda, national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh attended the meeting where names of 36 candidates for UP Legislative council were discussed.
Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma who were deputy chief ministers in the state government also took part in the meeting.
Discussions were also held on the names of prominent faces who will be invited for the swearing-in ceremony, which, according to sources, is likely to be held after Holi.
The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.
Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.
Check list of probables
- Keshav Prasad Maurya
- Brijesh Pathak
- Dinesh Sharma
- Swatantra Dev Singh
- Jai Pratap Singh
- Gopal Tandon
- Siddharth Nath Singh
- Shrikant Sharma
- Surya Pratap Shahi
- Bipin Verma
- Sandeep Singh Lodhi
- Dharampal Lodhi
- Bhupendra Chowdhary
- Aseem Arun
- Rajeshwar Singh
- Ramapati Shastri
- Satish Mahana
- Ashish Patel (Apna Dal)
- Sanjay Nishad (Nishad party)
- Mohsin Raza
- Tejpal Nagar
- Virender Singh
- Laxmi Narayan
- Rajesh Chaudhary
- Yogesh Dhama
- Baby Rani Maurya
- GS Dharmesh
- Ajit Pal Tyagi
- Dayashankar Singh
- Kunwar Brajesh Singh
- Aditi Singh
- Rajeev Singh
- Aparna Yadav
- Dr Rajeshwar Singh
- Pankaj Singh
- Suresh Khanna
- Anil Kumar Dohre
- AK Sharma
- Amit Agrawal,
- Baby Rani Maurya,
- Anjula Mahaur,
- Rajesh Tripathi,
- Krishna Paswan
- Dr Sanjay Nishad
- Ashish Singh Patel