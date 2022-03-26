YouTube
    Yoga uniting world in pursuit of good health: PM Modi

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said yoga is uniting the world in pursuit of good health and wellness as he lauded the Indian embassy's "great effort" in Doha for holding a yoga session for people of 114 nationalities.

    In his tweets, PM Modi also referred to the Ministry of Ayush signing the 'host country agreement' with the World Health Organisation for establishing the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and said India is honoured to be home to such a state-of-the-art centre.

    "This centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good," he said, according to news agency PTI.

    Traditional medicines and wellness practices from India are very popular globally, he noted, adding that the WHO centre will go a long way in enhancing wellness in the society.

    The World Health Organisation had earlier tweeted that it and the Indian government have agreed to establish the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine to maximise the potential of traditional medicines through modern science and technology.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 13:47 [IST]
    X