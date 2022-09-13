YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Yet another setback for Nitish as 15 JDU Panchayat members join BJP in Daman & Diu

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 13: In yet another setback for Janata Dal-United (JDU), 15 panchayat members of Nitish Kumar's party in Daman and Diu have joined the BJP on Monday.

    "15 out of 17 district panchayat members of JDU of Daman and Diu and the entire unit of state JDU joined the BJP today against Nitish Kumar's decision to leave the BJP which had given impetus to development in Bihar and to choose the 'Bahubali', corrupt and a dynastic party," the BJP tweeted.

    15 out of 17 district panchayat members of JDU of Danah and Daman Diu and the entire unit of state JDU joined the BJP
    15 out of 17 district panchayat members of JDU of Danah and Daman Diu and the entire unit of state JDU joined the BJP.

    BJP leader Vijaya Rahatkar said, "JDU's existence has been removed completely from here as their state unit fully merges with BJP. JDU's politics of betrayal & decision to join hands with 'bahubali' did not sit well with people here."

    A tweet then a delete: Prashant Kishor’s dig at Nitish Kumar A tweet then a delete: Prashant Kishor’s dig at Nitish Kumar

    Earlier in Manipur, five JD(U) MLAs quit the party and joined the BJP. The party had won six of the 38 constituencies it had contested in the assembly elections held in March this year.

    The JD(U) MLAs who joined the BJP are Kh Joykishan, N Sanate, Md Achab Uddin, former DGP L M Khaute and Thangjam Arunkumar.

    Before that lone JDU MLA from Arunachal Pradesh had also joined the saffron party.

    The development of JD(U) leaders quitting the party comes after Nitish Kumar ended alliance with NDA and joined hands with 'Mahagathbandhan'.

    Comments

    More NITISH KUMAR News  

    Read more about:

    nitish kumar jdu bjp politics

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 12:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X