    "Yes I will go", says Mamata on attending Modi's swearing-in

    Kolkata, May 28: Amid speculations whether Mamata Banerjee would attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in or not, the West Bengal Chief Minister on Tuesday confirmed that she would attend the oath taking.

    Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister elect Modi had engaged in bitter war of words during the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. Mamata had said that Modi government's expiry date had come, while Modi and Shah had accused West Bengal chief minister of having unleashed a reign of terror in the state.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    The cadre of both the TMC and the BJP had also clashed during almost every phase of the 7 phase Lok Sabha elections.

    "I have spoken to other Chief Ministers also. Since it is a ceremonial program we thought of attending it.Yes I will go," Banerjee today told ANI.

    Meanwhile, in a major setback to Mamata Banerjee, 50 Trinamool Congress councillors along with BJP leader Mukul Roy's son joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

    BJP National General secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had also confirmed the same while speaking to the media. "Three MLAs and 50-60 Councillors are joining BJP today. Such joining will continue in future also," he had said.

    [Setback for Mamata as Mukul Roy's son, 2 Bengal MLAs, 50 councillors join BJP]

    Modi will be administered the oath of office for his second term along with his new council of ministers on May 30 by President Ram Nath Kovind.

    He is the first BJP leader who has been elected for the second time after completion of his five-year tenure, a feat so far achieved only by two Congress leaders--Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 19:46 [IST]
