Yellow warning in 12 Himachal dists, heavy rain and snowfall

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Shimla, Nov 20: Heavy rain and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in eight out of the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, the meteorological department said.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snowfall in the eight districts -- Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti has been issued, Shimla Met Centre director Manmohan Singh said on Wednesday.

The department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, with 'yellow' indicating least danger.

Mumbai rains trends on Twitter as cyclone Maha fizzles out

Meanwhile, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti continued to be the coldest place in the state at a minimum temperature of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was 1.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

In Manali, Kufri, Shimla and Dalhousie, the minimum temperature was 2.4, 6.7, 7.3 and 8.5 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh said.