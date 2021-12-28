Yellow alert: Gyms, cinemas to shut in Delhi, odd-even rule for malls, shops

Gujarat: Night Curfew in eight cities likely to end today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 28: With a yellow alert being issued for Delhi, the Metro, restaurants and bars will operate 50 per cent capacity. Cinema halls, spas, gyms will remain shut. Malls and shops will operate on an odd-even basis.

Multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes will be closed with immediate effect, Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said.

The night curfew will remain in place between 10 pm and 5 am. Kejriwal said that as the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days the government is enforcing Level-1 yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on the restrictions to be implemented will be issued soon, he also said.

What's closed what's open

Multiplexes, Cinemas and gyms to be closed

Schools and colleges to remain shut

Restaurants and bars will be closed at 10 pm. To operate at 50 per cent capacity

Night. Curfew between 10 pm and 5 pm

Malls and shops will open on odd-even basis between 10 am 8 pm

Private offices to function with 50 per cent staff barring essential categories

Weddings permitted with 20 people at court or home

Delhi Metro to function at half capacity

Online deliveries will continue

Standalone shops or markets in residential colonies will remain open on all days

Salons, barber shops and parlours will be allowed

Spas and wellness clinics to remain closed

Political, religious, festival gatherings will not be allowed

India's Omicron tally has crossed the 600 mark. Currently there are 653 cases of Omicron in the country and the numbers are highest in Maharashtra and Delhi.

While Maharashtra has 167 cases, in Delhi the number is 165. So fare 186 people have recovered from the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Meanwhile in Delhi the night curfew began on Monday amidst the festival season and the rise in the number of Omicron cases. On Monday, Delhi reported 63 cases of Omicron. The night curfew in Delhi will be in force between 10pm and 5 am.