    Yeddyurappa Diary charges: Falsehood and forgeries can never influence polls, says Jailtey

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Union minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday hit out at Congress for "spreading falsehood" through a Caravan report that alleged bribes of Rs 1,800 crore were paid by former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa to the BJP's top brass.

    Arun jaitley
    File photo of Arun jaitley

    In his blog titled "The Opposition's 'Caravan' Achieves a New Low - From Falsehood to Forgery", the minister also accused some media organisations of endorsing falsehoods. The documents, Jaitley said, appear to be a self-serving forgery of the Congress party and its leader.

    "Faced with odds on a daily basis, the Congress party needed to distract from the self-goal created by Sam Pitroda. He had questioned the Air Force's targeted attack at Balakot. The 'caravan' of falsehood was ready for a 'Rahul Bailout'," Jaitley wrote.

    The Congress on Friday sought an investigation by the Lokpal into a media report that alleged bribes of Rs 1,800 crore were paid to BJP's top brass by former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa.

    The allegations were based on photocopies of BSY's purported diary which were submitted to the tax department.

    Pitroda, the Indian Overseas Congress chief, Friday questioned the government's aggressive action against Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack.

    He also sought more facts from the Modi government on Balakot air strikes last month while referring to international media reports questioning claims that over 300 terrorists were killed in the IAF action.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 20:43 [IST]
