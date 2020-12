Yearender 2020: Notable Indian personalities who died this year

Year 2020: A tribute to the legends who passed away this year

New Delhi, Dec 07: The year 2020 witnessed the deaths of several renowned personalities, especially in the world of politics. Here's the list of renowned personalities whose demise left an irreplaceable vacuum in their respective fields.

January:

Daitari Behera, politician

D. P. Tripathi, politician

M. Sakthivel Murugan, politician

Sunanda Patnaik, Gwalior gharana classical singer

Sher Bahadur Singh, 87, politician

Man Sood, cricketer (b. 1939)

Maharaj Kishan Bhan, virologist and paediatrician

30 January - Vidya Bal, Marathi writer

February:

P. Parameswaran, Politician and philosopher. (b. 1927).

13 February - Rajendra K. Pachauri, Scientist and Civil servant. (b. 1940).

18 February - Tapas Paul, Actor and Politician. (b. 1958).

22 February - Krishna Bose, Politician, Educator and Social Worker. (b. 1930)

28 February - Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, 72, Politician (b. 1947)

March

2 March - Virendra Singh Sirohi, 73, politician (b. 1946)

8 March - H. R. Bhardwaj, politician (b. 1937)

20 March - P. K. Banerjee, football player

22 March - Visu, 74, Indian film director, writer and actor (b. 1945).

25 March - Nimmi, 88, actress

27 March - Beni Prasad Verma, 79, politician (b. 1941)

April

30 April - Rishi Kapoor, Film actor (b. 1952)

30 April - Chuni Goswami, footballer (b. 1938)

May

6 May - Riyaz Naikoo, 35, Wanted terrorist killed in Army clash (b. 1985)

17 May - Ratnakar Matkari, Marathi Play writer (b. 1938)

19 May - Saeed Ahmad Palanpuri, Principal Darul Uloom Deoband

25 May - Balbir Singh Sr., 96, Hockey player (b. 1923)

27 May - Mujtaba Hussain, writer

28 May - M. P. Veerendra Kumar, 83, Politician (b. 1936)

29 May - Ajit Jogi, Politician (b. 1946)

29 May - Bhanwar Lal Sharma (politician), Politician

29 May - Bejan Daruwalla, Astrologer (b. 1931)

29 May - Yogesh, lyricist, writer (b. 1943)

31 May - Wajid Khan, musician

June

4 June - Basu Chatterjee, Filmmaker (b. 1930)

5 June - Ved Marwah, Civil Servant (b. 1934)

7 June - Chiranjeevi Sarja, 39, Film actor (b. 1980)

12 June - Parasnath Yadav, 71, Politician (b. 1949)

13 June - Vasant Raiji, 100, Cricketer (b. 1920)

14 June - Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, Film and television actor (b. 1986)

15 June - Col. Santosh Babu, 38, Indian Army Soldier martyred in 2020 China-India skirmishes near Ladakh (b. 1982)

16 June - Haribhau Jawale, Politician (b. 1953)

18 June - K.R. Sachidanandan, 48, Indian screenwriter, director, and film producer (b. 1972)

21 June - Rajinder Goel, 77, Cricketer (b. 1942)

July

3 July - Saroj Khan, 71, Dance Choreographer (b. 1948)

8 July - Jagdeep, 81, Film Actor (b. 1939)

10 July - Vikas Dubey, 56, Gangster (b. 1964)

11 July - Jyotsna Bhatt, 79-80, Ceramist (b. 1940)

13 July - Debendra Nath Roy, 61, Politician (b. 1955)

16 July - Neela Satyanarayanan, 71, Civil servant (b. 1949)

21 July - Lalji Tandon, 85, Politician (b. 1935)

28 July - Kumkum, 86, actress (b. 1934)

August

1 August - Amar Singh, 64, politician (b. 1956)

1 August - Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, 58, politician (b. 1961)[32]

2 August - Kamal Rani Varun, politician, 62, (b. 1958).[33]

5 August - Shivajirao Nilangekar Patil, Politician, Ex-CM of Maharashtra, 88, (b. 1931)

5 August - Samir Sharma, Television Actor, 44, (b. 1976)

5 August - Anil Rathod, Politician, 70, (b. 1950)

11 August - Rahat Indori, Poet and lyricist, 70, (b. 1950)

16 August

Chetan Chauhan, Cricketer and Politician, 73 (b. 1947)

B Ahmed Hajee Mohiudeen, conglomerate executive and philanthropist (b. 1933).[34]

Vijay Mude, 77, Politician, (b. 1943)

17 August

Nishikant Kamat, Filmmaker & Actor, (b. 1970)

Pandit Jasraj, Classical singer, (b. 1930)

19 August - Gopalaswamy Kasturirangan, cricketer (b. 1930).[35]

20 August

A. Rahman Khan, politician (born 1942-1943)

Janmejay Singh, politician (b. 1945)

23 August - A. B. Raj, film director (b. 1925)

31 August - Pranab Mukherjee, Former President. (b.1935)

September

2 September -

Shekhar Gawli, cricketer (b. 1975)

M. J. Appaji Gowda, politician, (b. 1949 or 1950)

Ramkrishna Baba Patil, politician (b. 1936)

5 September - Johny Bakshi, film producer, director and actor (b. 1932)

6 September -

Kesavananda Bharati, Hindu monk and civil rights activist (b. 1940)

Paul Chittilapilly, Syro-Malabar Catholic hierarch, Bishop of Kalyan and Thamarassery (b. 1934)

Nirvendra Kumar Mishra, politician (b. 1944/1945)

S. Mohinder, composer and music director (b. 1925)

8 September - Jaya Prakash Reddy, actor. (b. 1946)

10 September - Vadivel Balaji, actor and television personality (b. 1975)

12 September - Sudhangan, journalist, television presenter, editor and novelist (b. 1957)

25 September - S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, playback singer (b. 1946)

27 September - Jaswant Singh, former union cabinet minister (b. 1938)

October

12 October - C.M.Chang Ret.IAS, politician, Cabinet Minister ex. MP(Lok Sabha) from Nagaland (b. 1940)

25 October - Mahesh Kanodia, singer and politician(b. 1937)

27 October - Naresh Kanodia, film actor and musician(b. 1943)

November

15 November - Soumitra Chatterjee, film actor, director, playwright, writer, and poet(b. 1935)