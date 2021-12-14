Year ender 2021: When India won Miss Universe title after 21 years

Year 2021: From celebrities to politicians, here is the list of notable deaths in 2021

New Delhi, Dec 14: Harnaaz Sandhu scripted history as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. The 21-year-old from Punjab claimed the crown beating contestants from 79 countries.

Sandhu, a Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020.

Sandhu was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

"The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide.

"This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today," she said to a thundering applause.

Harnaaz is a 21-year-old model and actress from Chandigarh who finished schooling and college in the same city. She reportedly has several pageant titles to her name including Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

Harnaaz has starred in several Punjabi films including "Yaara Diyan Poo Baran" and "Bai Ji Kuttange".

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 17:15 [IST]