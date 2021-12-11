Year 2021: When India launched CoWIn and launched the vaccination drive

New Delhi, Dec 11: The COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm. No amount of measures taken were sufficient to beat down the virus. The only way forward was vaccination.

India was quick on this front. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech led the vaccination drive in India with their Covishield and Covaxin. Both are double doses and have to be taken in a gap of 4 to 12 weeks. The period of the second dose was increased from 4 to 12 weeks as the experts felt that it was more efficient.

The vaccination drive began in mid January. It began for healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens above the age of 60.

It was before the start of the drive that the government launched the CoWin application. Through this app, citizens were supposed to register for their vaccination. Once vaccinated, the person would be able to download his first certificate. On completion of the second dose, one could download the fully vaccinated certificate. This has become an extremely important document when it comes to travel and even to enter a mall today.

It took India nine months to vaccinate 100 crore people with 74 per cent of the adult population getting the first dose. Over 31 per cent were fully vaccinated as of October 21.

The drive was launched in mid January. However in the initial stages India fell short of vaccines as it was sending them to other countries as well. However the country managed to ramp up production.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin under the 'Make in India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was one of the leading countries in the global medical devices market in the world.

"India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said congratulations to the people and healthcare workers of India. It's remarkable to reach the 1-billion dose mark for any nation, an achievement in just over nine months since the vaccination program started in India.

The Health Ministry said that the vaccination drive was based on six principles-to include everyone above 18 years and give free vaccination at government health centres, the government providing financial and technological support to indigenous vaccines, pursuing a layered approach of prioritising certain populations, developing a digital interface to coordinate work, sharing learnings and resources with the global community, and by consulting and collaborating with stakeholders.

From May 1 the government opened the vaccination drive for those above 18. In June the DGCI announced that vaccines from certain countries and those under WHO's emergency use listing would need bridging trials.

