Year 2021: A Diwali gift for India with WHO approving Covaxin

Year 2021: When India launched CoWIn and launched the vaccination drive

Year 2021: On Republic Day, when Red Fort almost came under siege

2021: When Taliban conquered Afghanistan and ISKP decided to stay at logger-heads

Year 2021: When Centre dissolved the Ordinance Factory Board

Year 2021: From celebrities to politicians, here is the list of notable deaths in 2021

India

oi-Prakash KL

India lost several dignitaries in politics, film industry and arts in 2021. Check out the list of notable deaths in the year.

January 2: Buta Singh, 86, Indian politician, Minister of Home Affairs (1986-1989), Governor of Bihar (2004-2006) and Chairman of NCSC (2007-2010), cerebral haemorrhage.

January 2: Neelamperoor Madhusoodanan Nair, 84, Indian poet.

January 2: K Balu, Indian film producer (Chinna Thambi, Uthama Raasa, Jallikattu Kaalai).

January 3: Shani Mahadevappa, 90, Indian actor (Shankar Guru, Kaviratna Kalidasa, Guru Brahma).

January 3: Anil Panachooran, 55, Indian lyricist (Arabikkatha, Drona 2010, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu) and poet.

January 3: Shaji Pandavath, 63, Indian screenwriter and film director.

January 5: A. Madhavan, 86, Indian writer.

January 5: Vennelakanti, 63, Indian lyricist (Murali Krishnudu, Gharana Bullodu, Pellaina Kothalo), cardiac arrest.

January 22: Narendra Chanchal, 80, Indian bhajan and hymn singer, age related illness.

February 9: 9 Rajiv Kapoor, 58, Bollywood actor.

February 22 Mohanbhai Sanjibhai Delkar, 58, Indian politician MP.

February 24 Sardool Sikander, 60, Punjabi singer.

March: 22 Theepetti Ganesan, Tamil actor.

April 4: Shashikala, 88, Indian actress

April 17: Vivek, 59, actor and comedian in Tamil cinema.

April 26: Dadudan Gadhvi, 82, Poet, Singer and Lyricist of Gujrati Cinema

April 30: Rohit Sardana, 41, Indian journalist and media personality

April 30: K. V. Anand, 54, director and Cinematographer in Tamil cinema.

May 3: Noor Alam Khalil Amini, 68, Academic and litterateur.

May 6: Ajit Singh, 82, Indian politician

May 11: K. R. Gouri Amma, 101, Indian politician

May 20: Nizamuddin Asir Adrawi, 94, Historian and biographer.

May 21: Sunderlal Bahuguna, 94, Indian environmental activist

June 16: Swatilekha Sengupta, 71, Bengali actress

June 15: National Award Winning actor Sanchari Vijay at 37.

June 18: Milkha Singh, 91, Indian athlete, pneumonia caused by COVID-19

June 22: Poovachal Khader, 72, Malayalam lyricist.

July 5: Stan Swamy, 84, Catholic priest and tribal rights activist

July 7: Dilip Kumar, 98, Veteran Bollywood Actor

July 8: Abul Kalam Qasmi, 70, Former Dean, Faculty of Arts at the Aligarh Muslim University.

July 8: Virbhadra Singh, 87, Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

July 10: P. K. Warrier, 100, Ayurveda practitioner and head of Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakal

July 13: Yashpal Sharma (cricketer), 66,Member of 1983 winning Indian Cricket Team

July 16: Surekha Sikri , 75, Veteran Television Actress

July 16: Danish Siddiqui, 41, Pulitzer Prize winner Photojournalist

August 21: Kalyan Singh, 89, Former 2-time CM of Uttar Pradesh

September 1: Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 91, Kashmiri separatist leader

September 2: Siddharth Shukla, 40, TV Actor

September 2: Chandan Mitra, 65, journalist

September 3: Raghunath Chandorkar, 100, cricketer

October 4: Ghanshyam Nayak, 77, TMKOC Actor

October 4: Shakti Sinha, 64, Retired Civil servant

October 11: Nedumudi Venu, 73, Malayalam Actor

October 22: K. A. Abraham, 79, Cardiologist and writer

October 23: V. Govindan, 80, Politician

October 23: Minoo Mumtaz, 79, Actress

October 29: Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, Kannada actor

November 4: Subrata Mukherjee, 75, Indian politician

December 4: Vinod Dua,67,Indian Reporter

December 4: Actor Shivaram, 84.

December 8: Bipin Rawat, 63, Chief of Defence Services