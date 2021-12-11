Year 2021: From celebrities to politicians, here is the list of notable deaths in 2021
India lost several dignitaries in politics, film industry and arts in 2021. Check out the list of notable deaths in the year.
January 2: Buta Singh, 86, Indian politician, Minister of Home Affairs (1986-1989), Governor of Bihar (2004-2006) and Chairman of NCSC (2007-2010), cerebral haemorrhage.
January 2: Neelamperoor Madhusoodanan Nair, 84, Indian poet.
January 2: K Balu, Indian film producer (Chinna Thambi, Uthama Raasa, Jallikattu Kaalai).
January 3: Shani Mahadevappa, 90, Indian actor (Shankar Guru, Kaviratna Kalidasa, Guru Brahma).
January 3: Anil Panachooran, 55, Indian lyricist (Arabikkatha, Drona 2010, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu) and poet.
January 3: Shaji Pandavath, 63, Indian screenwriter and film director.
January 5: A. Madhavan, 86, Indian writer.
January 5: Vennelakanti, 63, Indian lyricist (Murali Krishnudu, Gharana Bullodu, Pellaina Kothalo), cardiac arrest.
January 22: Narendra Chanchal, 80, Indian bhajan and hymn singer, age related illness.
February 9: 9 Rajiv Kapoor, 58, Bollywood actor.
February 22 Mohanbhai Sanjibhai Delkar, 58, Indian politician MP.
February 24 Sardool Sikander, 60, Punjabi singer.
March: 22 Theepetti Ganesan, Tamil actor.
April 4: Shashikala, 88, Indian actress
April 17: Vivek, 59, actor and comedian in Tamil cinema.
April 26: Dadudan Gadhvi, 82, Poet, Singer and Lyricist of Gujrati Cinema
April 30: Rohit Sardana, 41, Indian journalist and media personality
April 30: K. V. Anand, 54, director and Cinematographer in Tamil cinema.
May 3: Noor Alam Khalil Amini, 68, Academic and litterateur.
May 6: Ajit Singh, 82, Indian politician
May 11: K. R. Gouri Amma, 101, Indian politician
May 20: Nizamuddin Asir Adrawi, 94, Historian and biographer.
May 21: Sunderlal Bahuguna, 94, Indian environmental activist
June 16: Swatilekha Sengupta, 71, Bengali actress
June 15: National Award Winning actor Sanchari Vijay at 37.
June 18: Milkha Singh, 91, Indian athlete, pneumonia caused by COVID-19
June 22: Poovachal Khader, 72, Malayalam lyricist.
July 5: Stan Swamy, 84, Catholic priest and tribal rights activist
July 7: Dilip Kumar, 98, Veteran Bollywood Actor
July 8: Abul Kalam Qasmi, 70, Former Dean, Faculty of Arts at the Aligarh Muslim University.
July 8: Virbhadra Singh, 87, Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.
July 10: P. K. Warrier, 100, Ayurveda practitioner and head of Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakal
July 13: Yashpal Sharma (cricketer), 66,Member of 1983 winning Indian Cricket Team
July 16: Surekha Sikri , 75, Veteran Television Actress
July 16: Danish Siddiqui, 41, Pulitzer Prize winner Photojournalist
August 21: Kalyan Singh, 89, Former 2-time CM of Uttar Pradesh
September 1: Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 91, Kashmiri separatist leader
September 2: Siddharth Shukla, 40, TV Actor
September 2: Chandan Mitra, 65, journalist
September 3: Raghunath Chandorkar, 100, cricketer
October 4: Ghanshyam Nayak, 77, TMKOC Actor
October 4: Shakti Sinha, 64, Retired Civil servant
October 11: Nedumudi Venu, 73, Malayalam Actor
October 22: K. A. Abraham, 79, Cardiologist and writer
October 23: V. Govindan, 80, Politician
October 23: Minoo Mumtaz, 79, Actress
October 29: Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, Kannada actor
November 4: Subrata Mukherjee, 75, Indian politician
December 4: Vinod Dua,67,Indian Reporter
December 4: Actor Shivaram, 84.
December 8: Bipin Rawat, 63, Chief of Defence Services