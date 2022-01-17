Yati Narsinghanand remanded in Dharam Sansad case too

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 17: Yati Narsinghanand who had organised the Haridwar event which had called for genocide of Muslims has now been remanded in the Dharam Sansad hate speech case also.

    He was first arrested for objectionable remarks on women and then remanded in judicial custody for 14 ays. He is among the people that the police named in the FIRs lodged over the hate speeches at Haridwar.

    Now in the remand application the police have mentioned the Dharam Sansad hate speech as well.

    The only other co-acused to be arrested in the case is Jitendra Narayan Tyagi who was Waseem Rizvi before he converted to Hinduism. He was arrested a month after the event following the intervention of the Supreme Court.

    Monday, January 17, 2022, 14:50 [IST]
