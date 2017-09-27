Yashwant Sinha has echoed our criticism of Government: Chidambaram

After tweeting in support of Yashwant Sinha's article over BJP government's poor performance, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram once again slammed the incumbent government for mismanagement of the economy .

In a press conference, Chidambaram said the Congress has exposed many weaknesses in the economy and the terrible mismanagement.

He said, "We are happy that Mr Yashwant Sinha has echoed our criticism (of the Govt)."

He stated that Congress has, for nearly 18 months, highlighted these very grave weaknesses in economy, adding " We were told, in effect, to shut up."

He also said the GST design was itself flawed and the implementation of the tax regime was, indeed, terrible.

"As I travel around the country, what I hear is "Achhe din to aaye nahi, ye bure din kab jaayenge?" My appeal to all, especially those knowledgeable about economy, is to speak and write without fear; Darr ko chhod do," he added.

OneIndia News