Yashwant Sinha acquitted in 10-year-old case

    A court in Ranchi on Monday acquitted former Union minister Yashwant Sinha and three others in a 2008 case for allegedly violating prohibitory orders in Ranchi for lack of evidence.

    Judicial Magistrate Vaishali Srivastava acquitted Sinha, former BJP MP from Hazaribagh Yadunath Pandey, former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maroo and the current Chairman of the Jharkhand Khadi Board, Sanjay Seth.

    The district administration had lodged an FIR against them for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC and trespassing in a restricted area.

    Former external affairs minister Sinha had recently quit the BJP after a prolonged tiff with the party leadership.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 23:28 [IST]
