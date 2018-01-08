XAT 2018 exam to be re-conducted in these centres

The XAT 2018 exam will be re-conducted in some centre owing to technical glitches.

In an official tweet, XLRI has confirmed that at 2 centres, due to server related technical issues, the exam couldn't be conducted. Re-examination will be conducted at these centres for the affected students. The new date will be announced and communicated soon.

The centres where the exam will be reconducted at Barasat, Kolkata, Farukhnagar and Gurgaon. XAT 2018 was held across 34 centres and for the first time, XLRI conducted it online. Many candidates had complained that they were not sure whether their answers had been saved or not.

OneIndia News