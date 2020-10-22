Wrong geotag for Ladakh: Questions about your neutrality India tells Twitter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 22: India has reacted strongly after Twitter reportedly showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of China in its location tag during a live broadcast.

India warned Twitter that any attempt by them to disrespect the sovereignty of India, which is also reflected by the maps is totally unacceptable and unlawful. Such attempts not only bring disrepute to twitter but also raises question on its neutrality, fairness, Ajay Sawhney, secretary of the electronics and IT department wrote to Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter.

Earlier this week Twitter landed itself into trouble after Jammu and Kashmir was shown as a part of China during a live broadcast by one of India's best national security analysts Nitin Gokhale at a war memorial in Leh, the capital of Ladakh.

Gokhale started the live broadcast on Twitter from the Hall of Fame Memorial for soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The location tag displayed in the video was marked Jammu and Kashmir, People's Republic of China.

Many Twitter users including Gokhale himself immediately pointed out the error. They tagged official handles of Twitter India. Gokhale, the editor-in-chief of Strat News Global wrote, "Twitter folks, I just did a live from the Hall of Fame. Giving Hall of Fame as the location and guess what it is saying Jammu & Kashmir, Peoples Republic of China! Are you guys nuts?"

Creation of integrated theatre command will be next logical step: Army Chief

Fellow of the Observer Research Foundation, Kanchan Gupta wrote, "so @Twitter has decided to reconfigure geography and declare Jammu & Kashmir as part of People's Republic of #China. If this is not a violation of #India laws, what is? Citizens of India have been punished for far less. But US Big Tech is above the law?"

Reacting to the incident, Twitter wrote, "We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, and understand and respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the concerned geotag issue."